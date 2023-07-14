DRC in Group B with Senegal, reunion with Mauritania and Sudan

The draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (Africa Zone) paired United States of America, Canada and Mexico took place this Thursday, July 13 on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) , in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The DRC is housed in group B with the African champion, Senegal of Sadio Mané, a reunion with Mauritania and Sudan with whom it played in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (Can). It also includes Togo and South Sudan.

The boss of the Congolese technical staff, Sébastien Desabre knows what to expect. The national team must fight hard to get to the American continent for a first 48-team World Cup.

The path is strewn with pitfalls but not impossible either 10 days to compete there and back from November 2023 to November 2025 or 24 months to try to finish first in the group, a guarantee of direct qualification.

54 selections are divided into 9 groups of 6 teams. The first of nine groups will validate their ticket for the final phase while the 4 best second of nine groups will compete in a mini championship which will allow its winner to take part in the six-man intercontinental play-offs where two places are to be filled.

The only time the Congolese have played in a World Cup dates back to 1974 at the time Zaire in the German Federal Republic (FRG) in the same pool as Brazil, the former Yugoslavia and Scotland.

Below are the nine groups of the Africa Zone:

Group A : Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Egypt

Group B : South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Mauritania, DRC, Senegal

Group C : Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Benin, South Africa, Nigeria

Group D : Mauritius, Eswatini, Libya, Angola, Cape Verde, Cameroon

Group E : Eritrea, Niger, Tanzania, Republic of Congo, Zambia, Morocco

Group F : Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Kenya, Gabon, Ivory Coast

Group G : Somalia, Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda, Guinea, Algeria

Group H : São Tomé and Príncipe, Liberia,Malawi / Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia

Group I : Chad, Comoros, Central African Republic, Madagascar, Ghana, Mali

