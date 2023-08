Judicial experts are considering ways to set up a commission of experts to examine the issue of detainees from different armed groups on a case-by-case basis. This meeting was chaired this Wednesday, August 9 in Kinshasa, by the high representative of the President of the Republic, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, Serge Tshibangu.

According to him, it is much more about people detained illegally.

