DRC: Jules Alingete invites Congolese to become whistleblowers of economic crimes

Jules Alingete, Inspector General of Finance, Head of Service, invites, in a press release, all Congolese to denounce economic crimes at all levels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He launched this invitation in a press release published on Sunday, June 25, on the sidelines of the international day of whistleblowers, indicates a dispatch from the Congolese Press Agency.

« I call on all Congolese to become whistleblowers of economic crimes at all levels and to consider embezzlers as thieves in the same way as those who put their hands in the bags of others at the large market in Kinshasa. “, indicated the general inspector of finances, Jules Alingete.

He thanks the whistleblowers, whistleblowers and anonymous advisers who have revealed facts which, after investigation, have avoided economic disasters in the country.

« Here at home, the hijackers allow themselves to speak, when they have the opportunity to have acquittals I don’t know how. Stop saying diversion. It’s a very polite term. They should be called thieves, criminals. They mortgage the life of an entire nation. There is no correlation between corruption and development. The fight against anti-values ​​is everyone’s business “said Jules Alingete.

He asked them to combine patriotism with discretion in the face of criminal networks who are ready for anything.

« For you, the objective is that the anti-values ​​can be eradicated, that there is good governance and that the country can move forward. It should be done as discreetly as possible. We have reward mechanisms, through what we call the Secret Research Fund. But we don’t want these rewards to come before patriotism. The priority is your concern to see your country progress “urged Jules Alingete.