DRC-Kinshasa: after the festivities, the city of Kinshasa becomes a glass of cold water – Capsud.net

Among the Kinshasa, life remains and appears to be a custom. After the festivities the majority of them are on vacation. Therefore, the city becomes more and more calm like a glass of cool water.

Some people from Kinshasa say that activities will resume normally in February, while others say after a few days of the holidays.

When there are festivities, the people of Kinshasa tend to spend all their savings to buy something to celebrate. After the party it’s a hassle!

Many activities are suspended. The majority of factories and businesses closed. Fewer traffic jams, reduced transport costs.

This Wednesday, January 3, capsud.net reporters went to the Matete market and made this observation.

The Matete market is almost dry, there is not enough food on the shelves, not enough sellers or buyers.

According to a seller at the Matete market:

« Probably during the festival, we who sell become rich. And after the festivities, we almost become poor. Because there aren’t enough people coming to buy anymore. Even other sellers are on vacation. The market is almost empty. Look for yourself!”, she says.e.

With this in mind, a buyer met at the Matete market gives her opinion on the difficulties encountered during and after the festivities:

« Here during the New Year celebration, on January 1st, there were no places to even place your foot. I had come to buy the spices, but alas! It was catastrophic. People were jostling, it was a battle to get through. But today, no one. The market is empty. Since I was here looking for where they sell cucumbers, but I can’t find any because there are no sellers“, she said.

After the festivities, the city of Kinshasa has become like a glass of cold water, it is no longer hectic. Some people from Kinshasa justify this situation by fatigue and the hassle of spending.

.

Charlotte July

Share this: Facebook

X

