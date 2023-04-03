Home News DRC: Leopards change equipment supplier
DRC: Leopards change equipment supplier

DRC: Leopards change equipment supplier

The DRC national football teams, Leopards, will now dress with the Umbro brand, eight years after evolving with O’Neills.

The English brand Umbro announced the formalization of the partnership with the Congolese Federation of Football Association (FECOFA) on Saturday March 1st.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of FECOFA in the Umbro family”, reads on the official accounts of Umbro, translated from English.

