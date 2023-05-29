Home » DRC: Mobondo militiamen have reached Popokabaka territory
News

DRC: Mobondo militiamen have reached Popokabaka territory

The Mobondo militiamen reached the territory of Popokabaka, in the province of Kwango, more than 400 km from the city of Kinshasa and less than 50 km from Angola. This information is given this Sunday, May 28 by the national deputy Jean-Pierre Pasi Za Pamba.

According to the first report, there is the assassination of police commander Jean Berry Manzanza, another policeman missing and another seriously injured.

