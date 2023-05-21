Home » DRC: Nagui Kayembe calls for the creation of job opportunities for young people
News

DRC: Nagui Kayembe calls for the creation of job opportunities for young people

by admin
DRC: Nagui Kayembe calls for the creation of job opportunities for young people

Radio Okapi/Ph. Jean-Marc Matwaki.”/>

The national secretary in charge of youth within the party Action des patriotes pour l’urgence du Congo (APEC), Nagui Kayembe called, a few days ago, the State to create job opportunities for young people Congolese.

He launched this call during the program “Radio Metissage” from Brussels (Belgium).

Nagui Kayembe is of the opinion that with the creation of jobs, the State will even be able to recover the kuluna:

“Kuiluna youth don’t choose what they do. They need to learn but they say they are discouraged to see their elders missing work after studying. Why not create opportunities for these young people aged 16 to 25. We have to keep these young people occupied, by creating structures that can help them find work in order to make them useful to society”.

He advised the Congolese State to create structures to facilitate the recruitment of young people within local companies.

« It is important that there are structures that recruit students and send them to companies that hire them. It is advantageous for these companies and for these young people. A way to help them thrive ”, pursued Nagui Kayembe.

For him, young Congolese employees have an interest in working with love and abnegation in order to bring their share in the reconstruction of the country.

Last March, his non-profit organization “Les Amis de Nagui” handed over tilling equipment and agricultural seeds to more than 300 market gardening women in Kinshasa.

See also  Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope October 6/12, 2022

You may also like

Videos | The La Florida highway is closed...

Salzburg are champions for the tenth time in...

Odessa resident Ruslan Gromakovsky creates vegan chocolates and...

Pyramid in IPS robbery 10 billion

The car flew into the stockade in Aydın...

Will Biden play for Amendment 14 to avoid...

Wave of return journeys: very long traffic jams...

Babacan: We will continue to work door to...

Afro-Colombianity, according to Manuel Zapata Olivella

UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament: Togo enters the competition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy