DRC: nearly 50 Mobondo militiamen arrested at Kwango bridge by FARDC

Nearly 50 assailants from the Mobondo militia were arrested by soldiers deployed in the village of Pont Kwango, in the territory of Kenge (Kwango), to ensure security there. It was at the end of the clashes which lasted several hours between these militiamen and the FARDC on Monday 3 July.

The information is reported by the Provincial Civil Society Consultation Framework of this province. The vice-president of this structure, Symphorien Kwengo, informs that a massive displacement of the population of Pont Kwango is observed.

“Yesterday, there were clashes between elements of the Mobondo militia and the FARDC. It all started with the ultimatum issued by the Mobondo militia, which promised to attack the FARDC after passing the state exam. They had promised a punitive expedition to clash with the FARDC,” explained Symphorien Kwengo.

“When the FARDC elements arrived, some young people considered to be Mobondo were apprehended by the deployed army, and that’s what caused the clashes. But in the end, FARDC elements arrested more than 50 Mobondo who are currently in Kenge. And now the situation is calm. But as you can imagine, the population is seized with panic, everyone has made sense to go elsewhere ”he adds.

