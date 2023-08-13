Home » DRC: new blood in the police – Capsud.net
News

by admin
The Congolese authorities are doing everything possible to resolve the various phenomena that make life difficult in Kinshasa. From insecurity to traffic jams, drastic measures have been announced to eradicate these scourges.

It was during the meeting which brought together the boss of the interior and the authorities of the PNC that the measures were taken.

Regarding insecurity, the Police decided to recruit 13,000 new police officers.
This recruitment concerns all the provinces and aims to strengthen security throughout the national territory.

For the problem of traffic jams in Kinshasa, Peter Kazadi announced:

The relocation of all stops that clutter crossroads;
Prohibition of access to the city for large trucks before 10 p.m.;

Strict observance by all of the highway code.

It should be noted that the number and equipment of the Congolese National Police have always posed a problem. This is what, according to several experts, is at the root of the insecurity in the country’s big cities.

.

Emongo Gerome

