President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi appointed this Thursday, May 25, certain personalities at the head of various institutions. The ordinances were read on public television, the RTNC.

He thus appointed Alphonse Ntumba Luaba, coordinator of the national follow-up mechanism of the Addis Ababa agreement. Human rights activist and president of the NGO SOFEPADI, Julienne Lusenge, has been appointed Alphonse Ntumba Luaba’s deputy.

