DRC opens new embassy in Botswana

The new embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo near the Republic of Botswana was inaugurated on Friday May 12 by the President of the Republic Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

In the presence of Mrs. Emilie Mushobekwa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the DRC in Botswana and Sadc Focal Point and other diplomats, the Head of State unveiled the plaque, before leading a visit to the offices of the various services of this consular building.

Located in the heart of the business district of the city of Gaborone, the new Embassy of the DRC offers all the comfort of a chancery of a large country.

Its opening should facilitate exchanges between Kinshasa and Gaborone.

An act that testifies and strengthens the cooperation between these two African countries.

According to the principle of reciprocity in diplomacy, Botswana is also preparing to open an embassy in Kinshasa, capital of the DRC.

Jules Ninda