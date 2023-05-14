Home » DRC opens new embassy in Botswana
News

DRC opens new embassy in Botswana

by admin
DRC opens new embassy in Botswana

The new embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo near the Republic of Botswana was inaugurated on Friday May 12 by the President of the Republic Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

In the presence of Mrs. Emilie Mushobekwa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the DRC in Botswana and Sadc Focal Point and other diplomats, the Head of State unveiled the plaque, before leading a visit to the offices of the various services of this consular building.

Located in the heart of the business district of the city of Gaborone, the new Embassy of the DRC offers all the comfort of a chancery of a large country.

Its opening should facilitate exchanges between Kinshasa and Gaborone.

An act that testifies and strengthens the cooperation between these two African countries.

According to the principle of reciprocity in diplomacy, Botswana is also preparing to open an embassy in Kinshasa, capital of the DRC.

Jules Ninda

See also  Zhang Jing: There are hidden worries after Yan Ning's high-profile return | Deng Jiaxian | Returnees

You may also like

Asl L’Aquila hacker attack, mobilization on social networks...

Škorvánek was still in the second league in...

A hospital was made selling empanadas and distributing...

Fugatti, ‘we worked on the communication of values’...

China not invited to EU Indo-Pacific forum

Sister Bernarda Heimgartner, great bearer of hope

Moby Fantasy has left China and is heading...

Former FBI informant accused of beating his girlfriend...

Viva Air announces the definitive closure of its...

Inter: Farris, it was an opportunity not to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy