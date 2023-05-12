Home » DRC: Opposition postpones march
DRC: Opposition postpones march

DRC: Opposition postpones march

The Congolese opposition has just complied with the decision of the Kinshasa City Hall and finally agrees to postpone their peaceful march which was scheduled for this Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Kinshasa until May 20.

The four leaders namely Moïse Katumbi, Augustin Matata, Martin Fayulu and Delly Sesanga are for a postponement but not on the date announced by the Kinshasa provincial authority, namely May 18.

They made it known during a joint declaration this Friday, May 12, where they indicated that their march will be organized to denounce, among other things, the high cost of living, the lack of consensus on the electoral question (…).

While the town hall had announced the postponement for May 18, for their part, the opponents who organized this citizen advocacy activity had maintained for this Saturday, May 13. A lack of consensus which, in the eyes of observers, made fear the worst between the two parties.

Jules Ninda

