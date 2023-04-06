Home News DRC: parades of Kimbanguists to mark the Day of Combat of Simon Kimbangu and African consciousness
The Kimbanguists organized this Thursday, April 6, across the DRC, parades and worship to mark the first celebration of the Day of the Fight of Simon Kimbangu and African Consciousness.

In fact, by ordinance number 23/042 of March 30 fixing the list of legal holidays in the DRC, April 6 has become the Day of the Fight of Simon Kimbangu and the African Conscience. The DRC thus has 10 legal holidays.

In Lubumbashi (Haut-Katanga), a march was organized by Kimbanguists from this city to salute the recognition by the Congolese State of the fight of the prophet Simon Kimbangu. The Kimbanguists have thus walked the avenues to salute this recognition of their spiritual father.

This cult was attended by members of the provincial government, the town hall and many curious people.

