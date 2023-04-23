DRC: SCTP becomes ONATRA again

The Commercial Company of Transport and Port (SCTP) resumes its former name of the National Office of Transport (ONATRA).

This, at the request of the Minister of State of the portfolio, Adèle KAYINDA MAHINA, in a correspondence of April 11 addressed to the President ai of the SCPT SA.

The owner of the portfolio justifies this decision by the confusion which was noted in the abbreviations of SCPT, ex OCPT and SCTP, ex ONATRA.

According to the same correspondence, this point must be placed on the agenda of the Board of Directors before convening an Extraordinary General Meeting to modify the articles of association following the said change.

It was after the reform of public enterprises carried out by the Steering Committee for the Reform of Public Enterprises that ONATRA became SCTP, Commercial Company of Transport and Port.

Jules Ninda