The UN Security Council delegation, which began its visit to the DRC on Thursday March 9, calls on the armed groups to cease their activities and to participate in the political process. The co-presidents of this delegation, Nicolas de la Rivière, permanent representative of France to the Security Council and Michel Xavier Diang, that of Gabon, expressed this position when they arrived in Kinshasa.

« The Council came here to the DRC to send a fairly clear message: ‘We are at your side, we are here to help you. We are here to see what MONUSCO can do. We will take stock of regional initiatives and the situation in the east. “, said Nicolas de la Rivière; before specifically addressing armed groups:

“It is important to act, it is important that the armed groups cease their activities, that everyone participates in the political process. That the foreign armed groups withdraw and that the armed groups supported by the foreigner also withdraw and that peace finally returns to the DRC”.

He recalls that the Security Council had not come to the DRC since 2018.

« This is an important visit! It takes place in a difficult context, since armed groups are active in eastern DRC, causing serious damage to the population. Thousands of people are suffering. We must help them. There is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis plus plunder of natural resources “, described Nicolas de la Rivière.

“MONUSCO is part of the solution”

Michel Xavier Diang, Permanent Representative of Gabon to the Security Council, pointed out that this delegation is arriving in the DRC to support the action of MONUSCO:

“We came to the DRC to inquire about the situation on the ground and provide solutions to the root causes of the conflicts, to mobilize partnerships to help the civilian populations. We are coming into an election year. Our message is to encourage political actors to engage in a process of transparent, credible elections in accordance with the Congolese constitution. We are here to support the action of MONUSCO, to remind that MONUSCO is part of the solution to the difficulties that the Congolese people have to find the peace that the population needs”.

This delegation of the United Nations Security Council is making this working visit from March 9 to 12 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The main objective of this visit is to assess the security situation in the DRC and the implementation of MONUSCO’s mandate, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2666 (2022).

During their stay in Kinshasa, the members of the Security Council will meet the Head of State, the Prime Minister, the members of the Government, the presidents of the National Assembly and the Senate, political actors, representatives of civil society , the diplomatic community, MONUSCO and the United Nations system in the DRC.

The delegation is planning a visit to Goma to assess the security and humanitarian situation in the province of North Kivu, and to assess the operational context in which MONUSCO operates.