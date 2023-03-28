Ph/ Primature Communication Cell”/>

The Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Michel Sama Lukonde chaired this Monday, March 27 the signing ceremony of the Framework Agreement for the launch of the pre-feasibility study of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) dedicated to the value chain project batteries and electric vehicles in the DRC.

The pre-feasibility study that will be carried out within the framework of this project will make it possible to design an implementation plan and an operational model for the creation and operation of the cross-border SEZ, identify the main challenges to be met in order to facilitate the creation and operation of the cross-border ZES, develop a financing plan and fundraising strategies and design a strategy to promote investments dedicated to the cross-border ZES, reports the Prime Minister.

“This project must be an example and a model not only within the framework of South-South cooperation, Africa and all the other countries of the sub-region, but above all at the global level on the respect of the demands of different countries of benefit from their resources. Here, the DRC which is full of all these minerals we have talked about (Cobalt, copper, lithium) wants to benefit from its resources, to benefit its populations and above all to guarantee the development of our country”, recalled Sama Lukonde.

“And here we have put all the instruments in place. We put this system that we want in Haut-Katanga, where it was important that we could develop our own intelligence from the point of view of developing not only batteries, but electric vehicles. And we wanted to have this Economic Zone shared with Zambia, so that we can have in this zone, these chains of development of electric batteries, “added the Congolese Prime Minister.

The Ministers of Finance, Industry of the DRC and the Zambian Minister of Commerce, financial partners, signed this agreement, in the presence of the diplomatic corps and some members of the Government.

USD 750,000 raised

According to Julien Paluku, Minister of Industry, 750,000 US dollars are to be mobilized for the overall cost in order to launch the pre-feasibility study of the Special Economic Zone, dedicated to the project of the value chain of batteries and electric vehicles in the DRC. .

He indicated that these prefeasibility studies have a duration of four months and will be conducted by the company ARISE.

“This study will be much more explicit to give us the operational plan of the real cost, so that we present to the face of the world that here is what the construction of the factory is worth, first of battery precursor then of electric batteries and ultimately an electric car. Since there are three stages, the first is to manufacture the batteries themselves, and there is the stage which consists in the manufacture of electric cars and this market has been evaluated by the study at more than seven thousand billion dollars by 2030 to 2035 thus this market is estimated after forty-six trillion dollars by 2040 to 2050”, noted Julien Paluku.