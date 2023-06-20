DRC: the Maréchal bridge threatened by potholes, 40 years after its inauguration

The famous Maréchal bridge, in Matadi (Kongo-Central), celebrates its 40th anniversary this Tuesday, June 20, 2023. But the work of national and international scope is threatened by potholes which litter certain places of its bitumen.

According to a technical report drawn up by Japanese experts, the Maréchal bridge is dotted with embankments, cracks and potholes that allow rainwater to penetrate to the metal platform of the building.

Urgent work to place a new layer of asphalt is therefore essential, explains the client.

He indicates that this work should be carried out 25 years after the construction of the bridge. However, 40 years later, they are still not realized.

Two years ago, the former director of the organization for the equipment of Banana-Kinshasa (OEBK), a state service which manages the Maréchal bridge, Gommaire Mansi Siala, revealed on May 25, 2021 that it takes an envelope of 20 million dollars to strip the old bitumen and replace a new layer of asphalt. Presumably, this sum has still not been disbursed.

Another threat to the stability and durability of this work is the construction of dwellings on the outskirts of its site.

Furthermore, the increase in the flow of traffic on the bridge, due to the increase in economic activities over the years, particularly at the ports of Boma and Matadi, should ensure funding for the maintenance of this structure. But this is not the case, we explain to the OEBK.

However, this flow of traffic contributes to weakening the structure of the bridge.

Historical

The construction of the Maréchal bridge began in 1979 and was completed in 1983. It was carried out by a consortium of Japanese companies and partly financed by the Japanese government at the request of President Mobutu who inaugurated it on June 20, 1983.

This suspended footbridge, of both national and international scope, crosses the Congo River and connects the port cities of Matadi and Boma by road.

The Maréchal bridge is managed by the Organization for the Equipment of Banana-Kinshasa (OEBK).

The technical management of this bridge benefits from the support of Japanese experts through the Japanese Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Technical profile

Located about fifty kilometers downstream of the Congo River, the Maréchal bridge is a suspended structure.

With 723 meters in length and 12 meters in width with an air draft of 520 meters, the Maréchal bridge was until 2018 the longest suspension bridge on the African continent.

It regularly attracts tourists.

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, the OEBK, organized, this Tuesday in Matadi, a large commemorative ceremony in which several Congolese and Japanese delegations took part.

