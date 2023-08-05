DRC: The national currency appreciates, the prices of goods and services increase – Capsud.net

The national currency appreciates every day on the foreign exchange market. 1 US dollar is changed in several corners of the capital to 2250 CDF.

Despite this improvement on this side, the situation remains worse on the other side. According to the observation made by capsud.net, the prices of goods and services remain galloping.

The price of a bottle of juice is always at 600 CDF, a bread at 500 CDF and that of a motorcycle race 1,000 CDF.

Faced with this paradox, the population is waiting for government intervention to return things to normal.

« I was very happy to see a few days, the fall of the dollar against our currency. This has done us a lot of good for paying the rent. But we want it to go beyond to the shopping basket“said a Kinshasa man.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, one US dollar was worth 2,700 CDF. This situation improved after certain measures taken by the Congolese government. Several sources estimate that a sum of 150 million USD would have been paid on the market in order to mitigate the depreciation of the Congolese franc.

Emongo Gerome

