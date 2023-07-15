DRC: the “Root and Shoot” educational program warns of the threats of extinction of the chimpanzee

The international, humanitarian and environmental educational program, for and by young people “Root and Shoot” alerted, Friday, July 14, to the threats of disappearance of the chimpanzee in the Congolese natural reserves.

This structure made this alert, in Butembo, on the sidelines of the world day for the protection of this primate.

One of Root and Shoot’s leaders, Merveille Mulekya, raised awareness against poaching:

“The number of chimpanzees we had dropped significantly due to poaching. Poachers have intensified their activity and are threatening the very existence of this animal species. The latter is on the way out. The fight against chimpanzee extinction relies on education. We have to educate people, show them the importance of protecting the environment and wildlife”.

On this occasion, she called for the protection of the primate.

Marvel Mulekya cites the constitution which prohibits the domestication of chimpanzees:

“If anyone knows someone who keeps these animals at home, it is important to inform ICCN or other nature conservation organizations for rehabilitation and their reintegration into the park,” she said. let it be known.

Merveille Mulekya also maintains that these animal species (Editor’s note chimpanzees) contribute to the ecological balance.

It is important, according to her, to protect them and to pool efforts for their survival in the parks.

On the occasion of chimpanzee day, the Root and Shoot program of Butembo-Lubero organized a conference-debate on the importance of nature protection.

