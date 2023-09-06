Home » DRC: TP Mazembe and Attey Youssif separate!
DRC: TP Mazembe and Attey Youssif separate!

DRC: TP Mazembe and Attey Youssif separate!

It’s been in the works for a few weeks and it’s now official. Attey Youssif is no longer a TP Mazembe player.

Since the resumption of sports activities with the crows of Lubumbashi, the obvious observation is the non-presence of Togolese international defender Attey Youssif in the workforce. His bib was even given to another player. In this sense, many football lovers are asking the unanswered question. During the day of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the Congolese club TP Mazembe itself released a publication on its social networks where it thanks the Togolese. “TP Mazembe informs that it has reached agreements for the termination of the contracts of its two former players”. The Togolese defender was dismissed as well as Ismaïl Ganiyu.

Attey Youssif, who had signed a two-year contract, has his stay in Lubumbashi cut short. The reasons were not disclosed.

