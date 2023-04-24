Home » DRC: What you need to know about the country’s health situation – Capsud.net
News

DRC: What you need to know about the country’s health situation – Capsud.net

by admin
DRC: What you need to know about the country’s health situation – Capsud.net

The health situation in the DRC was discussed during the last Council of Ministers chaired by Sama Lukonde. This was presented in three parts, including:

Health and universal coverage;
-Zero dose vaccination;
-The epidemiological situation of the country

Speaking of health coverage, the Minister of Health presented on this occasion, a public establishment called: “ACOREP”. According to his explanations, it was created to guarantee good health to the Congolese. According to his revelations, 60 to 80% of drugs pose problems.

.

Zero dose vaccination

The Congolese health boss said that 4 million children are not vaccinated. This situation, he said, can cause epidemics such as: measles, poliomyelitis… To complete this point, the council was called upon to put everything in place to resolve the Situation.


Regarding the epidemiological situation, the Minister informed his colleagues that Covid-19, monkey-pox and meningitis remain generally under control. Efforts are being stepped up to bring Cholera and Measles under control, he concluded.

.

Emongo Gerome


health situation“/>

See also  The protection work on the Cravo Sur river in front of Yopal advances by 70%

You may also like

They criticize Maribel Guardia after her return to...

Sudanese evacuated due to heavy fighting

Mediterranean University – Articles – 18 April |...

The school year on the Coast and Galapagos...

EU supports agrarian reform as pillar against drugs:...

But do me a favor – Il Fatto...

The magical realism of Gabo – breaking latest...

Down due to coupon detachment effect, good Stellantis,...

Deaths in a fire at Mwanga high school...

Educational center delivered in Bcerril, Cesar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy