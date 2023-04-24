DRC: What you need to know about the country’s health situation – Capsud.net

The health situation in the DRC was discussed during the last Council of Ministers chaired by Sama Lukonde. This was presented in three parts, including:

–Health and universal coverage;

-Zero dose vaccination;

-The epidemiological situation of the country

Speaking of health coverage, the Minister of Health presented on this occasion, a public establishment called: “ACOREP”. According to his explanations, it was created to guarantee good health to the Congolese. According to his revelations, 60 to 80% of drugs pose problems.

Zero dose vaccination

The Congolese health boss said that 4 million children are not vaccinated. This situation, he said, can cause epidemics such as: measles, poliomyelitis… To complete this point, the council was called upon to put everything in place to resolve the Situation.





Regarding the epidemiological situation, the Minister informed his colleagues that Covid-19, monkey-pox and meningitis remain generally under control. Efforts are being stepped up to bring Cholera and Measles under control, he concluded.

Emongo Gerome



