Skardu: Pakistani female mountaineer Naila Kayani says that nothing is impossible, she never thought about it. Naila Kayani said in an interview with Arab News that nothing is impossible and I never thought about it. There is no one in my family who is related to mountaineering. I have come a long way in the field of koi pemai in the last two years and have climbed up to Nanga Parbat.

I loved reading books and horse riding. I became obsessed with measuring Koi after doing the Gesher Broom Two Head. I love being in the mountains and skiing them. I am a mother of two children and could never have fulfilled my passion without the support of my husband.

My family believes in me that I can come out of difficult situations. I am a professional banker, mother, wife, mountaineer everything. My priorities. I would say whatever you want to achieve in life, achieve it.

I would say dream big and make the impossible possible. Make what people say is impossible possible. It should be noted that Pakistan’s female mountaineer Naila Kayani is the first woman to summit Nanga. Naila Kayani has also climbed Gesherburm 1, Gesherburm 2, Everest, K2, Annapurna and Lotse.

