A monolithic Pa, fixed like the place it offers, unable to exploit one’s talents, unsuitable for those who want to make a career. This is the portrait that emerges from the survey contained in the FuturAp 2022 report on the “future and innovation of public administration”, conducted by the Catholic University. A portrait that is light years away from the objectives of the Pnrr for the reform of the PA: young, competent and graduated staff, and a leaner and more digitized organization. And that the PA needs to be rejuvenated is also confirmed by Censis in its 56th report: the average age of civil servants is close to 50, 6.5 years more than in 2001.

“There is an urgent need to adopt recruitment policies capable of highlighting the benefits that a public job can offer – comments Luca Pesenti, professor of Sociology who oversaw the study -. We didn’t have data that clearly told us what the perception of young people was towards the PA, but we had indications of weakness. This first survey gives a clear idea of ​​how the public sector is seen by undergraduates and recent graduates». Students and ex-students of all faculties were asked to indicate a score from 1 (least important) to 5 (most important) for each job characteristic proposed, first based on their perception of Pa, and then according to their idea of ​​work ideal. “The aim – explains Pesenti – was to show the public function the way forward to meet young people, who tend to prefer the private sector”.

Criticalities

In the public sector, human capital is little or not considered at all in the perception of the sample: 46% in fact believe that enhancing the knowledge and skills of the worker is not important for the Public Administration, while 86% look for this characteristic in the ideal job . Similarly, the other elements of human resources are also highly sought after but underestimated in the public: a highly professional level management and that listens to employees is important for 65% and 84% of respondents respectively, while only 33% and 30% believe they can find the same values ​​in the Public Administration.

The possibility of making a career is fundamental in the ideal job for almost all of the interviewees (93%), but it can only be found in the public sector according to 41%. Innovation is not doing well either: just 24% believe that the PA can be innovative. «The kids have the perception of a reality that doesn’t value talent and doesn’t know how to renew itself – says the teacher -. The public sector needs new skills in which young people are strong, such as digitalisation; a theme which, however, like the possibility of making a career, is felt distant from the PA ».

The positive data

However, there are some points of encounter between the two worlds. For 80% of the sample, the stability of a long-term job is as important in the ideal job as it can be found in the Public Administration. Given that, however, it underlines the stale idea of ​​place of the “permanent job”.