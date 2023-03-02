POPULAR GARDEN LIBRARY – Friday 3 March 2023 at 9 pm in the Sala Polivalente (viale Cavour 189, Ferrara)





The Popular Garden Library invites you to the presentation of the book “Dreams are stubborn” Of Elena Buccolieroin program Friday 3 March 2023 at 9 pm in the Sala Polivalente (viale Cavour 189, Ferrara), at the foot of the skyscraper. They dialogue with the author Emanuela Cavicchi and Ilaria Pasti.

THE FACTSHEET by the organizers – The stories collected in this book, taken from articles published by Elena Buccoliero on the online blog of Nonviolent Action “Women and children first”, arise from the author’s experience gained during the period of service as an honorary judge at the juvenile court of Bologna, from its commitment with teachers, adolescents, volunteer guardians for the Municipality of Ferrara, from the Emilia-Romagna Foundation for crime victims.

In the collection, different rooms are crossed: the protection of children, violence against women and violence assisted by children, migration and the intertwining of cultures, the coronavirus with its devastating impact on everyone’s life, adolescents (bullying, school, juvenile criminal justice).

Elena says: “In these rooms I have lived for a long time receiving the stories of many people. I have known extreme violence and generous gifts, and I have noticed contradictions between the desire for liberation and the need to recognize oneself in one’s own reflection. There is nothing simple, maybe that’s why I felt the need to tell, courting that juice of contradictions that more than anything makes us human and capable of welcoming each other’s humanity.”

Elena Buccoliero – Activist of the Nonviolent Movement since the end of the nineties, she collaborates with the magazine Azione nonviolenta. Her training lies between sociology and psychology. You have been dealing with school bullying, intra-family violence and more generally with the rights and protection of minors for many years. On these issues you carry out training, research and dissemination activities. Passion and profession are closely intertwined in listening and telling stories. On the topics that she frequents most, she prepares stories, comics or educational videos for children, narrative workshops and theatrical readings for adults. She served as honorary judge at the Bologna Juvenile Court from 2008 to 2019, and as director of the Emilia-Romagna Foundation for crime victims from 2014 to 2021.







