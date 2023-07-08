Dreams Shine on the Field of Hope: A Master’s Journey from the City to the Countryside in Pursuit of “Technological Farming”

Title: Dreams Shine on the Field of Hope: The Story of Wei Qiao and the Rise of Technological Farming

Byline: Yao Xueqing, Youth School Reporter

In a remarkable tale of dedication and innovation, Wei Qiao, a new farmer born in the 1980s, has captured the attention and praise of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Having returned from the city to the countryside, Wei Qiao, along with her husband Sun Zhenzhong, has been making waves in the field of “technological farming.”

Wei Qiao, with a master’s degree in soil science, and her husband, who holds a doctorate in agronomy, made the bold decision in 2017 to resign from their scientific research positions at the prestigious Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University, respectively. They chose to go back to the countryside and embrace a life of farming.

The decision was met with shock and skepticism from friends, colleagues, and even their parents-in-law, who had spent their lives toiling the land. While some questioned the couple’s choice to give up their comfortable lives in Beijing, Wei Qiao and Sun Zhenzhong saw an opportunity to utilize their knowledge and skills to make a meaningful impact in rural areas.

Inspired by a conversation between General Secretary Xi Jinping and Zhao Yafu, former director of the Zhenjiang Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Wei Qiao’s father, Wei Yunfeng, extended an invitation to his daughter. He hoped that Wei Qiao and Sun Zhenzhong would join him in his farming endeavors and contribute to the well-being of farmers in Zhenjiang New District, Jiangsu Province.

Wei Qiao and Sun Zhenzhong took this invitation to heart and decided to embark on a journey back to the land they had left behind. Despite initial challenges and doubts from the local farmers, the couple proved their dedication to farming by immersing themselves in the work. They learned from experienced farmers, waking up at 5 am and toiling alongside them in the fields.

However, Wei Qiao’s vision for the future of farming went beyond traditional methods. She aimed to revolutionize agricultural production by integrating modern technology. Collaborating with the Hefei Institute of Intelligent Machinery, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wei Qiao explored the potential of digital agricultural management systems.

The result of her efforts was the development of the “Digital Agricultural Cloud Platform for Field Planting.” This platform utilizes remote sensing information, unmanned driving technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern tools to optimize farming practices. These technologies allow for precise resource allocation, efficient crop management, and reduced labor intensity.

Through the creation of this platform, Wei Qiao seeks to attract young talent to engage in agriculture. By alleviating the burden of labor-intensive work and presenting farming as a modern and innovative industry, she hopes to reverse the trend of rural depopulation. Wei Qiao’s ambition is not only to be a farmer but also to establish a modern agricultural production system that can inspire other young people to join the industry.

Wei Qiao’s journey from the scientific research institute to the field of hope showcases the potential of technological farming. Her story is a testament to the power of innovation and the impact that new farmers can make when equipped with knowledge and perseverance. With dreams shining brightly, Wei Qiao is paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future in rural areas.