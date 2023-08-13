Dredging and Cleanup Efforts in Mentougou, Fangshan, and Changping: Over 1.92 Million Tons of Silt Removed

More than 1.92 million tons of silt have been dredged in the third district of Fangshan and Changping in Mentougou. The Municipal Urban Management Committee in Beijing has been working tirelessly to clean up the silt and debris in the mountainous areas that were affected by a recent disaster. The aim is to speed up the recovery and reconstruction process and ensure the safety and well-being of the people in the disaster area.

According to reports from the committee, as of August 11th, over 1.92 million tons of silt have been dredged in the districts of Mentougou, Fangshan, and Changping. In addition, more than 10,000 tons of domestic waste have been removed and 1,600 public toilets have been eliminated.

Efforts have been made to restore the normal functioning of the city by dredging and smoothing roads. Special teams were organized by the Municipal Urban Management Committee to provide on-site support in Mentougou and Fangshan. Environmental sanitation forces were mobilized from various districts of Beijing to join these teams. Together, they focused on rushing, dredging, and transporting silt to restore 378 urban roads to traffic within just 3 days.

After completing the urban road dredging process, Mentougou and Fangshan districts will continue to carry out deep cleaning and cleaning work. So far, Mentougou has dredged 960,000 tons of silt, Fangshan has dredged 958,000 tons, and Changping has dredged 10,000 tons.

To address the issue of household garbage in the disaster-stricken areas, the Municipal Urban Management Committee instructed the three districts to organize forces to clear and transport the accumulated garbage. Once road traffic conditions allow, the garbage collection and transportation system will be restored. Garbage that cannot be cleared and transported immediately due to road conditions will be temporarily stored at existing collection sites.

Moreover, temporary storage points for domestic garbage will be set up at suitable locations to prevent overflow. More than 10,000 tons of domestic waste have been cleared and transported from Mentougou, Fangshan, and Changping districts.

Public toilets that were damaged in the disaster area will undergo comprehensive measures for assessment and repair. Those that can be immediately repaired and deemed safe will resume operation after disinfection. For heavily damaged toilets that pose safety hazards, temporary closure measures will be taken. Completely damaged toilets will be reconstructed according to the construction standards of second-class and above public toilets.

To further ensure sanitation, the Municipal Urban Management Committee, the Municipal Health and Health Commission, and the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention have outlined the principles of toilet disinfection after the disaster. Normal functioning toilets do not require disinfection of feces. Instead, the focus is on cleaning up pollution and disinfecting the surface of the environment. So far, 1,600 public toilets have been eliminated out of the total 1,977 in the disaster area.

Furthermore, temporary toilets have been set up in suitable locations to meet the needs of the surrounding population. The Municipal Urban Management Committee has coordinated and supported the installation of 16 trailer toilets and 182 single toilets in Fangshan district.

The efforts of the Municipal Urban Management Committee in dredging silt, removing waste, and ensuring proper sanitation are commendable. These actions aim to restore normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas and alleviate the difficulties faced by the affected population.