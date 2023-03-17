With Sarah Lesch, entertainment and attitude are very close together. The Leipzig native has been stirring up the slightly dusty singer-songwriter genre for years. Her lyrical and subtle texts get to the heart of the socio-political issues of our day in small everyday stories. On her fifth album “TriggerWarning” she made even clearer announcements to society – accompanied by her guitar. Now she is going on a timeless camel tour, on which she not only interprets her own songs, but also the works of her favorite poets and thinkers.

The band name doesn’t promise too much, because it really is a bit plush, the indie pop of the Chemnitz band Power Plush. Feel-good music that catches you, hugs you, wraps you in a plush blanket. However, not everything is perfect on the debut album “Coping Fantasies”, after all the band with three front women sings against depression and toxic relationships. However, they will prove live on their first solo tour in Dresden that they can increase the well-being of their listeners – before that they appeared as the support act for Kraftklub, Tocotronic or Beatsteaks, among others.