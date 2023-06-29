Dresden: Further dispute between the mayor and city councilors because of the Buga trip

After the Higher Administrative Court made a decision on the dispute between city councilors of the left faction and the FDP mayor, the parties to the dispute commented on it. The Left calls on the Lord Mayor to reduce the planned delegation to the Federal Horticultural Show in Mannheim. “We now expect Dirk Hilbert to save at least what can still be saved by reducing the size of the delegation,” said Left City Councilor Tilo Kießling when asked by MDR SACHSEN.

Mayor Hilbert, on the other hand, is sticking to a large-scale trip and sees “only marginal savings, if at all,” by limiting the number of participants. On the other hand, there are now court costs of several thousand euros, which the state capital incurred as a result of the lawsuit by the parliamentary group, as well as an unprofessional image for the city of Dresden, says Hilbert.

OVG: City council can decide on travel

Because of the dispute about a large-scale trip to the Federal Horticultural Show in Mannheim, the left-wing faction had sued and tried the administrative court in the first instance and the Saxon Higher Administrative Court (OVG) second. According to the left, a delegation of ten citizens’ representatives is sufficient for the trip to Mannheim. The money saved in this way could be better used for sports promotion. The mayor rejected this suggestion and did not want to put it on the agenda as a discussion point in the city council.

As the OVG reported on Tuesday, the decision was made in favor of the parliamentary group. Your request must be considered at the next city council meeting.

Because according to the OVG, the city council has a say in the case: “An event to improve communication between the mayor and the council or even between the city council members clearly does not fall under the sole responsibility of the mayor,” says the reasoning. It is obvious that the city council, as the organ of the city concerned, can deal with an activity planned for it and, if necessary, make decisions about it.

Extremely short timeline

The next City Council meeting will be on July 6th. Here the course of the journey is to be discussed. However, this is already planned for July 7th and 8th and all necessary bookings have been made according to the city.

“Personally, I think the joint journey is still extremely important. After all, it’s about a three-digit million amount, with which we could do as much urban development in ten years as we would otherwise in 50 years,” said Hilbert with regard to a Buga application. The year 2033 is in the air for a federal garden show in Dresden. The mayor also hopes that the trip will improve the climate in the city council and “the rifts between the factions can be reduced as a result”.

That should be difficult if not all factions participate. As the left announced, you will not be there during the trip. In the next city council meeting, they also want to address how “such serious mistakes by the mayor” can be avoided in the future. “The city council is the main body of the community, you can’t just shut it up like that,” said Left City Councilor Kießling.

