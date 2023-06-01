Dresden: New MRI device especially for examining children

What is an MRI?

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can be used to detect pathological changes in the body – such as inflammation, signs of wear and tear or tumors. Using magnetic fields, the inside of the body is made visible layer by layer.

MRI images are generated with a magnetic resonance tomograph. This is a tubular device into which the patient is pushed on a couch. In the tube wall are electrical coils that generate a pulsating magnetic field and radio waves.