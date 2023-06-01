Dresden: New MRI device especially for examining children

What is an MRI?
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can be used to detect pathological changes in the body – such as inflammation, signs of wear and tear or tumors. Using magnetic fields, the inside of the body is made visible layer by layer.
MRI images are generated with a magnetic resonance tomograph. This is a tubular device into which the patient is pushed on a couch. In the tube wall are electrical coils that generate a pulsating magnetic field and radio waves.
Certain atomic nuclei in the body react to this magnetic field. This reaction is also called resonance. This creates signals that differ depending on the composition of the tissue. A computer then converts the different signals into black-and-white images.
