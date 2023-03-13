Masterpiece of Parisian court art again in Dresden

It shows a scene from the Old Testament: the Jewess Esther appeared before her husband, the Persian king Ahasuerus, without being asked, which was actually punishable by death. She faints when she tries to beg for mercy for her people and is able to save them from a planned genocide.

It is a popular motif in art history – in this case depicted in a magnificent ambience and royal costumes in the style of Louis XIV. After extensive cleaning and the repair of small structural defects in the fabric, all this now shines almost in its former glory. Sabine Schneider refers to the abundance of colors that is unusual for Gobelins. She could make out more than 500. “They were also mixed together, including wool and silk, so that different degrees of sheen could be achieved.”

And they were also the most expensive dyes, cochineal or the dye dibromoindigo from the purple snail, which is still the most expensive dye in the world today.

Sabine Schneider, restorer at the Dresden State Art Collections





A work of art that connected France and Saxony

The masterful tapestry, made in a Paris factory in 1791, is a gift from Napoleon. The Emperor of France had bequeathed it to his ally Frederick Augustus I, whom he himself had proclaimed King of Saxony, when the latter visited him in 1809. The history of this coalition forms the framework for the presentation of the 16 square meter tapestry.

Saxony must have been important to Napoleon in some way – both as a base for deployment and in terms of soldiers, money and material, says Holger Schuckelt, the curator of the exhibition. He selected around 60 objects from the museums of the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen (SKD) that illustrate the relationship between Napoleon and the Saxon king: See also We are the books we read - Tracey Thorn Porcelain, also gifts from France, including a bust of Napoleon and parts of a dinner and coffee service, a tapestry portrait of the Emperor, weapons, but also something like souvenirs that testify to the fascination and veneration of the French Emperor, such as a pair of riding boots , which he is said to have worn at the Battle of Dresden in 1813, or a medallion with a lock of his hair.