Dresden: The 5 best concerts in July 2023

German indie pop supergroup: Husten

One of the bands invited to Woods of Birnam this year is Husten. The somewhat unappetizing name should not deter you, as it hides a kind of supergroup of German indie pop: consisting of the celebrated singer-songwriter Gisbert zu Knyphausen, the top producer Moses Schneider (Tocotronic, Beatsteaks) and the former Viktoriapark singer Tobias Friedrich alias The thin man. This trio has been making music together for five years now, and their debut album “Aus alley seams” was released last year. The goal, Knyphausen said in an interview, was, like his role model Conor Oberst, “to pack one’s own world-weariness in artful words and pour it into intense songs”. Goal achieved, we would say.

More information When?

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 5 p.m

Wo?

Weißer Hirsch concert venue

Stechgrundstrasse (behind the Parkhotel)

01324 Dresden

Charming New Songs: Zaz

Often compared to the likes of Edith Piaf and Ella Fitzgerald, Zaz’s signature voice is celebrated around the world – from South America to Japan, Germany to Eastern Europe, Russia, Mexico, Canada and Spain to name a few . She has played big concerts on five continents and has proven again and again that music has no borders. Now you can once again experience the charming personality of the French nouvelle chanson singer live in Dresden, discover new facets of her art and fall in love again with her greatest hits such as: “Je veux”, “On ira” or “Que vendra” .

More information When?

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8 p.m

Wo?

Open-air theater Junge Garde

Karcherallee 10

Dresden 01277

Private songs about “Love & Money”: Katie Melua

Katie Melua has often been called the best storyteller in British pop music. With her songs and wonderful cover versions, the 35-year-old has not only conquered the charts several times, won some of the most prestigious music awards and received over 50 platinum awards, but has also seen the stages of this world and played almost everywhere. A few months ago, the singer-songwriter released her ninth album entitled “Love & Money”, on which she gives deep insights into her life in her private songs. In Dresden she will show that her music can literally draw pictures in the minds of concert-goers.

More information When?

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m

Wo?

Open-air theater Junge Garde

Karcherallee 10

Dresden 01277

Intimate Folk: Emma Ruth Rundle

Emma Ruth Rundle masters different styles: from dreamy abstraction to the classic singer-songwriter sound on the acoustic guitar. After recording and touring her last album “On Dark Horses” with her live band, the American returns for this concert to an instrument she had neglected in her twenties: the piano.

Along with her voice, it creates such a special intimacy on her latest “Engine of Hell” that it’s like sitting on the bench next to Emma Ruth Rundle or playing the songs yourself. As a songwriter, she relies on a minimalist sonic aesthetic to give maximum impact to every note and word, capturing the vulnerability and imperfection of human nature.

More information When?

Sunday 30 July 2023 at 8 p.m

Wo?

Lukas Church Dresden

Lukasplatz

01069 Dresden