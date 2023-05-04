Dresden: Toxic fumes released in Dresden printing works

Because of the escape of toxic fumes, the fire brigade in Dresden has moved to an NBC operation in a large printing shop. There was a chemical reaction between water and copper sulphate when working in a hall on Wednesday afternoon, as the fire brigade announced on Wednesday. In the process, fumes were released. According to the information, five employees were taken to a hospital. Other people or residents were not in danger, according to the fire department.
A total of 42 firefighters were deployed to prevent the further spread of the substances. According to the fire brigade, the print shop operator is now busy disposing of the hazardous materials properly. The police are investigating how the accident happened.