We come back to the basic question: “How many opinions can reality tolerate?” – with this topic an almost infinitely wide field is opened up. How did the three define it, were there examples that were discussed?

That’s a huge field. But after this bizarre, long start, no longer really large areas were mentally measured, at times it was more like stumbling across the field, every now and then a chunk was picked up and looked at a little more intensively – for example Corona politics, gender, media supposedly on Political strings, supposedly anticipatory obedience from editors. Of course, this all sounds very familiar, if not chewed out.

But of course: if you pursue the question of where the fronts ran in the recent past in the particularly ruthless debates where freedom of expression was allegedly or actually restricted, then you inevitably end up back with these topics.

The dispute – more of an exchange of opinions – sometimes got remarkable marks: Lukas Rietzschel, for example, conceded on the tiresome topic of gender: yes, he does, occasionally at least, although he is aware that it is also about codes, linguistic ones So there are indications of which milieu one belongs to – but, according to Rietzschel, it may be that at some point it will take care of itself. So Rietzschel very calm.

For Tellkamp, ​​on the other hand, gender is a red rag: he speaks of pressure on publishers, of reprimands at universities – now Tellkamp, ​​too, understands gender, as he says, not as the biggest of all problems, but as one point among many others, which he interprets as attempts to restrict freedom of expression, even more: which he interprets as harbingers of dictatorship.

The remarkable thing is that the two authors sometimes open up similar problem areas, but weigh and evaluate them fundamentally differently. What is an expression for the one expression for the venial malaise of democracy, which the other interprets as an existential threat – in other words: for one person democracy is an eternal construction site, while for the other an aggressive longing for a pure, pure community of whatever kind speaks.

That sounds like an entertaining event, an excursion into the wide field of freedom of expression – sometimes three who stumble, sometimes you walk over well-trodden paths. What was the knowledge gain summarized again?

Maybe this: When two people with widely differing views, different backgrounds and experiences, and then also with different temperaments, come together for a discussion, then at least one of them should have a thick skin and great composure. Tellkamp does not have either. On the contrary, he was seen once more as a man who shows himself to be extremely sensitive when someone, as he says, is swinging the “Nazi club”. Or when activists cause other people distress. Or if double standards stir somewhere. Then he gets outraged and angrily demands fairness.

Not at all fair and not at all sensitive, he lashes out at verbal derailments by politicians himself with the predicate "fascist", so he himself pulls the "Nazi cudgel" he has branded. He occasionally shoots poisoned arrows, for example when he speaks contemptuously of the "Habecken" or of a "pianist with a cross of merit," whose name he does not say. Let's call it that: you have to be able to endure and accept contradictions if you don't want a conversation like this to escalate and maybe get out of hand.

Apparently it seems to have worked to some extent with Lukas Rietzschel. The discourse in Dresden, was that an example of a good culture of debate?

It was an example that it is not easy. Please don’t always find it so difficult to get involved with each other. Up to a really good culture of debate, there was still – I’ll say it carefully – a lot of room for improvement in the evening.

The interview was conducted by presenter Julia Hemmling for MDR KULTUR.

