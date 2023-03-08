“Despite many rented apartments, communal accommodation and hotel rooms, we have to resort to mobile room units for an estimated 2,000 new refugees in order to avoid accommodation in gymnasiums and tents,” said Stephan Kühn, the mayor of the building. The housing market is now exhausted.

Stephan Kühn (Green Party)

Building mayor of the city of Dresden





The container locations are to be built here:

Windmill Street in Niedersedlitz

Rudolf-Bergander-Ring and Geystrasse in Strehlen

Pirnaer Landstrasse in Leuben

Löwenhainer Strasse in Seidnitz

Altgorbitzer Ring in Gorbitz

Industrial Street in Trachau

Sachsenplatz in Johannstadt

Forest road in Weißig

From the city’s point of view, the layout of the plots and the nearby bus and train services speak in favor of the nine locations. The selected locations are all well connected to local transport and would enable individual self-sufficiency.

Who is moving into the residential containers?

According to the city, the residential containers are basically intended to accommodate refugees traveling alone. Families would only move into containers on Geystrasse in Strehlen. In addition to the residential units, each location also offers sanitary facilities and showers as well as kitchen and common rooms. In addition, rooms for home management, security guards, first aid and storage areas are provided in each property.

The number of refugees has risen sharply again