Dresden wants to set up residential containers for refugees

Dresden wants to set up residential containers for refugees

“Despite many rented apartments, communal accommodation and hotel rooms, we have to resort to mobile room units for an estimated 2,000 new refugees in order to avoid accommodation in gymnasiums and tents,” said Stephan Kühn, the mayor of the building. The housing market is now exhausted.

Stephan Kühn (Green Party)
Building mayor of the city of Dresden

The container locations are to be built here:

  • Windmill Street in Niedersedlitz
  • Rudolf-Bergander-Ring and Geystrasse in Strehlen
  • Pirnaer Landstrasse in Leuben
  • Löwenhainer Strasse in Seidnitz
  • Altgorbitzer Ring in Gorbitz
  • Industrial Street in Trachau
  • Sachsenplatz in Johannstadt
  • Forest road in Weißig

From the city’s point of view, the layout of the plots and the nearby bus and train services speak in favor of the nine locations. The selected locations are all well connected to local transport and would enable individual self-sufficiency.

Who is moving into the residential containers?

According to the city, the residential containers are basically intended to accommodate refugees traveling alone. Families would only move into containers on Geystrasse in Strehlen. In addition to the residential units, each location also offers sanitary facilities and showers as well as kitchen and common rooms. In addition, rooms for home management, security guards, first aid and storage areas are provided in each property.

The costs for rent, construction and management should amount to around 47 million euros over two years. Dresden receives a lump sum from the state of Saxony to accommodate refugees.

The number of refugees has risen sharply again

Significantly more refugees have come to Germany in recent months and are increasingly posing challenges for local authorities when it comes to accommodation. While around 930 asylum seekers were assigned to Dresden in 2021, it was 1,556 people last year. The Dresden city administration expects up to 2,200 refugees to be accommodated by the city this year. Most people come to Dresden from these countries: Afghanistan, Georgia, India, Iraq and Lebanon, Libya, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey and Venezuela.

