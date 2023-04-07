The closure has been in the air since the beginning of the year. “We weren’t informed the whole time how things were going to go on. I wasn’t feeling well with it at all,” says Lydia. As the city of Dresden has now announced, the youth eco-house and its learning opportunities will remain in the Kavaliershaus until August 31st. “I’m really happy because I can finish my Voluntary Ecological Year here,” says Paul.

previous carrier declared withdrawal

Paul and Lydia should have looked for a new location for their voluntary ecological year at the end of April. The employees in the youth eco-house would have been employed in other projects by the Christian Youth Village Association (CJD) as their employer from next month. The CJD Saxony/Thuringia, as the previous sponsor, announced last year that it was withdrawing from the project.

Now the CJD, together with the city of Dresden and the “State Palaces, Castles and Gardens of Saxony” as the owner of the Kavaliershaus, have agreed on the transitional period until the end of August. According to its own statements, the CJD has agreed to continue the project until then. “This makes it possible to secure the offers over the summer holidays,” said the CJD.

Owner waives personal use for the time being

In order to make the transition period possible, the state palaces, castles and gardens of Saxony have postponed their plans for the Kavaliershaus, explained managing director Christian Striefler. "We are happy to postpone our own urgent need to secure the offers for children and families until August 31 and to make the Kavaliershaus available," said Striefler. According to the owner, the social work for the Dresden park railway and the project "Climate change in historic gardens" will move into the Kavaliershaus in the future.

We are happy to defer our own urgent need to secure the offers for children and families and to make the Kavaliershaus available.

Christian Striefler

Managing Director of the State Palaces, Castles and Gardens of Saxony gGmbH





OB Hilbert: Offers received permanently

For Dresden’s Lord Mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP), it is good news that the youth eco-house will continue for the time being. Just two weeks ago, the mayor accepted a petition with more than 8,000 signatures to keep the youth eco-house from the facility’s support association and spoke out in favor of keeping it. Now we have to think beyond August 31, said Hilbert: “It must remain our goal to maintain the content and educational offers of the house – permanently.” For this purpose, alternative locations should be examined, and talks with the carrier would be continued.

It must remain our goal to maintain the content and educational offers of the house – permanently.

Dirk Hilbert (FDP)

Mayor of the City of Dresden





Transition period needs financial validation

With the decision, the offer for the around 50 children cared for in the youth eco-house is secured for the time being, explained Dresden’s education mayor Jan Donhauser (CDU). “This gives the children and young people the opportunity to use the youth eco-house during the summer holidays,” says the mayor for education.

In order to finance the four months, however, a decision by the youth welfare committee is necessary. A corresponding proposal for a resolution will be decided at the next committee meeting at the end of April, said the head of the youth welfare office, Sylvia Lemm. Then the youth eco-house, which has been in Dresden for more than 30 years, would be saved at least until the end of August.

