News

by admin
Drills in the Adriatic Sea, Urso and Zaia: a technical table with the ministries has been decided

The problem of drilling in the Adriatic, allowed by the Aid Quater decree, the minister Adolfo Urso and the president of Veneto Luca Zaia, today decided in agreement with the Minister of the Environment to open a “technical discussion table” between the Mimit Region and Mase “with the aim of verifying all the aspects inherent to the problem of extraction”. This was announced by a note from the Veneto Region shared with the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy regarding the new provision included in the Aid quater decree, which authorizes mining in the Adriatic.
This given the great sensitivity of the territory (the Polesine ed) “on which the memory of what happened in the past rightly weighs, it was decided, in agreement with the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, to open a table of technical comparison between the Region, Mimit and Mase with the aim of verifying all the aspects inherent to the problem of extractions “.

