Drive-Away Dolls – The irreverent trailer for Ethan Coen’s comedy

Drive-Away Dolls – irreverent comedy that marks the solo debut of Ethan Coen – will be in US theaters from September 22nd. In these hours, Focus Features has therefore released the primo trailer of the film, which offers a taste of the surreal and incredibly funny situation in which the two young protagonists will find themselves, Margaret Qualley e Geraldine Viswanathan. To support them in this crazy journey, an all-star cast, in which the presence of Matt Damon e Peter Pascal.

Drive-Away Dolls – Plot and cast of Ethan Coen’s comedy

Despite the break in relationship with his brother Joel, Ethan Coen has decided to instill the irreverent and surreal spirit of their filmography in his solo debut as well. Drive-Away Dolls it is in fact a fun and moving road moviewhich tells of the journey of Jamie – a free and uninhibited spirit who has just left yet another girl – and her best friend, the strict and demure Marian. Looking for a new beginning, the two friends will take an impromptu trip to Tallahassee, but a group of inept and bumbling criminals – an authentic Coen brand – will greatly complicate their adventure. To put the naive gang on the trail of the two girls is in fact a mysterious briefcase, found in the trunk of a rental car – as can also be seen from the trailer.

Drive-Away Dolls it will therefore be a concentration of funny jokes and over the top situations – of which a hint is contained in the trailer -, which will allow Margaret Qualley to try his hand at comedy for the first time. The star is in fact known to the general public for her interpretations in Once upon a time in… Hollywood and in miniseries Maid e FosseVerdonwhile recently appearing in the erotic thriller Sanctuary – He plays the game. She makes the rules. In September he will also be in the cinema in the latest effort by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor creatures! – in Italy, however, the project will be in theaters from 12 October. Sharing the set with Qualley is, as mentioned, Geraldine Viswanathannote mainly for the rom-com The Gallery of Broken Hearts and the TV series Miracle Workers. The eccentric gang of criminals will instead be made up of Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein – the Monica Lewinsky of American Crime Story: Impeachment -, Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Bill Camp e Peter Pascal – back from the success of The Last of Us and the third season of The Mandalorian and expected Gladiator 2. Ethan Coenin addition to directing, wrote the film script of the project together with his wife, Tricia Cookeand is also involved as producer. All that remains is to wait for further updates on Drive-Away Dollswaiting to discover the Italian release date of the irreverent road movie.