On Sundays in Bogotá, the usual Bikeway it takes place on several of the main and secondary roads of the city, so cars must seek alternative routes, however, it was a car that interrupted the tranquility of a space for exercise and recreation for Bogota families.

In the south 17th street sector, a driver in a presumed state of intoxication ran over six people who were in the Bikewaywho entered this family space illegally, so this fact ends up being a very sad moment for the families, who do not expect such a situation to happen.

Although no further details of the situation are known, what is known is that the person is already in the hands of the authorities in the Mills URIwhere the state of the driver and the reconstruction of the facts will be sought, in order to clarify this unfortunate fact.

In this regard, the director of the IDRD, Blanca Duránregretted the events that occurred on the morning of this Sunday, February 26: “I deeply regret the events that occurred this morning in Ciclovía, where several cyclists were injured at the height of South 17th Street. We are at the disposal of the affected families and we make an urgent call for the pertinent investigation to be carried out.”

In addition to giving his message and showing solidarity with the victims, Durán decided to send a message to the people of Bogota, so that situations like the one that occurred, do not continue to occur in a recreational space for Bogotanos, which has been going on for several years.

“We also ask drivers to be more careful with our cyclists, we need safe roads for everyone”wrote Durán, after the unfortunate situation.

Unfortunately, one of the six people who were run over by this alleged drunk driver died in the care center to which he was transferred, around noon, so this situation must be of special care for the authorities, in addition to the people of Bogotá, due to to the repercussions that it may have in the future.