In Bucaramanga, an alleged serial rapist was discovered, who has sexually abused at least 14 women. The 34-year-old man posed as a taxi or platform service driver to abuse women between the ages of 20 and 40, and even minors.

The case came to light when a woman reported having been sexually abused by a driver who picked her up in the El Prado neighborhood on January 17, 2022, when she was leaving a medical appointment. According to the investigation, the driver diverted her route and took her to a lonely area near the motels near the Morrorrico neighborhood. There he threatened her with a sharp weapon and violently raped her. After her incident, the rapist stole her cell phone and fled the scene.

Thanks to the collection and analysis of videos, it was possible to identify the vehicle and the alleged attacker. It was discovered that the man constantly changed vehicles and presented himself to the owners with a false resume, impersonating the identity of a teacher.

The modus operandi of the alleged rapist was to pick up his victims in the downtown area of ​​the city and move to isolated areas near the motels on the road to Cúcuta or to the north of Bucaramanga, where he threatened them with a weapon and raped them. On several occasions, the assailant would have recorded the moment of carnal access with his cell phone camera, threatening the victim to broadcast the video if she reported it to the authorities.

After learning about this case, more women appeared who claimed to be victims of this serial rapist. One of them is a minor who was abused inside the vehicle while she was being transported from the La Virgen sector to the center of the city.

Authorities matched the abuser’s fluids with the fluids of women who had reported abuse the day they were raped, and discovered that the DNA found on the victims matched that of the driver caught in March last year.

The alleged serial rapist is already in prison and faces several investigations for the crime of violent carnal access. In addition, he has judicial notes as indicated in the crimes of domestic violence and lack of food.