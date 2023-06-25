Driver apparently drunk, caused an accident in La Plata, Huila

The Transit Section, arrested a subject after allegedly causing a serious accident on the Candelaria – Laberinto road.

According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle involved gave a positive breathalyzer test, showing a degree one level of drunkenness, according to the legal medical opinion.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of La Plata, and the suspect was arrested for the crime of negligent injuries, due to the injuries caused to the occupants of the other affected cars. After his apprehension, the individual will be placed at the disposal of the corresponding judicial authority, where he will face the legal consequences of his irresponsible actions.

In an effort to guarantee road safety and prevent this type of reckless behavior, the Traffic and Transport Police has intensified controls on the roads this weekend. The main objective of these measures is to protect the physical integrity and life of citizens, as well as to encourage responsible behavior at the wheel.

The traffic authorities call for public awareness, urging all drivers to respect traffic regulations, avoid drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel and maintain a responsible attitude on the road. Likewise, it is recalled that non-compliance with these measures can have serious legal consequences and put the lives of other road users at risk.

The Traffic and Transport Police indicated that they will continue to work hard to maintain safety on the roads and guarantee the tranquility of citizens.