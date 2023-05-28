Home » Driver caught with 41 cans of artisan liquor in Ambato – Diario La Hora
Driver caught with 41 cans of artisan liquor in Ambato – Diario La Hora

Driver caught with 41 cans of artisan liquor in Ambato

Facts. The liquor cans were confiscated by the relevant authority.

He conductor by one truck that transported 41 mugs of craft liquor was arrested in Hint yesterday afternoon, Saturday May 27, 2023.

During a patrol by Pilahuín the uniformed of the National Police they observed a white truck with a wooden box, whose driver tried to evade them by parking on the side of the road.

When opening the doors of the vehicle, the policemen observed 41 plastic mugs black filled with craft liquor.

This fact was reported to Prosecutor on dutyin the same way the truck and the driver were transferred to the Community Police Unit Nueva Ambato 2, where with the National Police Commissioner the product was seized.

The truck driver, who identified himself as Segundo P., 50, said that each can has 20 liters craft liquor.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that excessive intake of craft liquor causes heart disease and stroke.

Similarly, it indicates that inappropriate processes in the preparation of said alcohol are linked to cirrhosis, cerebral level epilepsy, poisoning and various types of cancer.

Being a cane concentrate 10 times more harmful than processed liquor, both cause irreparable damage to the health. (RMC)

