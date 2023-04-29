Driver denounced that they made him the millionaire ride in Valledupar

Through Twitter, a citizen of Valledupar denounced that he was a victim of the feared “millionaire ride” while he was working as an InDriver driver.

According to the victim, the events occurred on Friday, April 28, at night. “Taking advantage of the Festival season, I picked up a service on 6c and 19d streets in the La Esperanza neighborhood, they were heading to May Day,” she said.

The young man says that two men got into the car in the back and a woman in the passenger seat, when he was about to reach the final destination, one of the men pointed at him and asked for all the money.

“He only carried 64 thousand and a few coins in the car, the smart Watch series 4 and a gold chain that he was wearing. (Which they took from me). The cell phone was taken from me by one of the men, but the woman said: “They can locate us with that IPhone cell phone,” the victim wrote.

After this, the assailants threatened the young man and told him to call his friends so that they could send him money through Nequi or Bancolombia, since they would not get out of the car until reaching $1 million pesos.

“After having 90k in Nequi they forced me to go to the ATM that is diagonal to Klarens ranch. They tell me: ‘Go in, leave, if you run or something I won’t hesitate to shoot you and take the car away’. After leaving, they tell me to head down Fundación Avenue.”

After several minutes, one of the men and the woman got out of the car, the other subject forced him to drive until he reached La Mesa road, there was a motorcycle waiting for the offender, and the last thing he said to the victim was : “If you call the police, I will not hesitate to look for you.”