Driver drunk: 17-year-old thrown out of the car in an accident in Peuerbach

A 22-year-old from the Grieskirchen district drove around two o’clock in the city of Peuerbach on Ernst-Dreefs-Straße in the direction of Landesstraße. A 17-year-old, who also comes from the Grieskirchen district, was in the passenger seat.

Shortly before the intersection with the state road, the car left the roadway in a slight left turn. The silver VW hit an embankment and rolled over. The car remained on the roof in the parking lot of the Peuerbach shopping center.

Localization: Here is where the accident happened:

This card is disabled Please activate the category Functional and Data processing in third countries in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

The 17-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle and seriously injured. After the first aid, the young person was taken to the Wels Clinic by the emergency doctor.

The driver said he was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked. An alcohol test showed a value of 1.86 per mille.