Home » Driver drunk: 17-year-old thrown out of the car in an accident in Peuerbach
News

Driver drunk: 17-year-old thrown out of the car in an accident in Peuerbach

by admin
Driver drunk: 17-year-old thrown out of the car in an accident in Peuerbach

A 22-year-old from the Grieskirchen district drove around two o’clock in the city of Peuerbach on Ernst-Dreefs-Straße in the direction of Landesstraße. A 17-year-old, who also comes from the Grieskirchen district, was in the passenger seat.

Shortly before the intersection with the state road, the car left the roadway in a slight left turn. The silver VW hit an embankment and rolled over. The car remained on the roof in the parking lot of the Peuerbach shopping center.

Localization: Here is where the accident happened:

The 17-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle and seriously injured. After the first aid, the young person was taken to the Wels Clinic by the emergency doctor.

The driver said he was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked. An alcohol test showed a value of 1.86 per mille.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



See also  The 50th Anniversary of Artemisinin's 50th Anniversary and the International Forum to Help Build a Community of Human Health Held in Beijing

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy