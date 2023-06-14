Home » Driver of a car died after colliding with a truck in Cesar
Driver of a car died after colliding with a truck in Cesar

At the San Andrés de Chiriguana Hospital, passed away Luis Guillermo Pinto Cervantes, 39, after suffering a road accident on the San Roque-Bosconia road, at the height of the municipality of Curumaní. According to the authorities and witnesses to the facts, The accident happened at 6:30 am, on this Tuesday, June 13.

In addition The police report established that the victim was driving the car with license plates GCT-909, and invaded the opposite lane where a tractor-trailer plate WTO-578, which was driven by Brayan Rafael Mejía Sarmiento, 21, who was unharmed.

There was a lane invasion by the car and both vehicles left the road and ended up overturned,” he said.there was the police.

Pinto Cervantes, suffered head and chest trauma, initially trapped inside the car, but his health conditions were serious, which led to his death. This man was a native of Codazzi and was going to Loma de Calenturas, jurisdiction of El Paso, where he worked.

