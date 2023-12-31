Driver of truck that overturned via Bogotá died

In the last few hours, José Vicente Pérez, the 59-year-old driver whose truck full of gasoline overturned in the Quebrada Blanca tunnel on the Bogotá – Villavicencio highway, died. The man died at the Santa Fe Clinic, as confirmed by his family.

José Vicente Pérez was 59 years old, and he was the driver of the vehicle loaded with the highly flammable product that overturned after crashing in the Quebrada Blanca tunnel on the Bogotá – Villavicencio highway last Tuesday, December 26, after running out of brakes and lose control of the truck.

As confirmed by his own wife, Pérez died in Bogotá at the Santa Fe Clinic, where he was being treated for the severity of the injuries he suffered from the accident in which 85% of his body was severely burned.

At first the man was being treated at the Primavera Clinic in Villavicencio, from where he was transferred to Bogotá. In that clinic he had to be intubated due to signs of burns in his airways.

