CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Locals, by Editorial Office) While one might believe that in a city like ours where taxis cannot cope and public transport is practically non-existent, we might believe that the use of driver platforms such as UBER, BOLT, MUV would be a good option, but the reality is that since there is no one to really control how these services work, and by being limited only to a rating through little stars, this does not work, at least not in Paraguay where people need a watchman to behave well.

When requesting a vehicle, the driver must admit the trip in the first place, and if they cancel you two or three times for unknown reasons, these can take a long time, to this is added the wait that this can mean, the inexperience of the driver where many only they are guided by the google maps application and as if that were not enough, the dirt inside the vehicle and the driver’s lack of public relations only increase the discomfort of the trip.

If you are lucky, you get a good driver, and if so, we suggest you ask for his personal number to directly request possible trips, if it depends on the platform this becomes a Russian roulette with luck.

