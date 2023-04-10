Javier José Fuentes Solano, 59, was presented before a guarantee control judge, accused of being the driver who, in an apparent state of drunkenness, would have run over several people in the municipality of Fonseca, La Guajira, leaving a dead child as a result. and 13 wounded.

Fuentes Solano must answer for the crime of aggravated manslaughter. However, until the moment of the preliminary hearings, they only processed the capture legalization hearing.

The other hearings, such as the imputation of charges and the imposition of an insurance measure, will take place during this week that begins.

The capture of Javier José Fuentes Solano was considered in flagrante delicto, since it materialized a few minutes after allegedly having caused the accident on 17th street and 10th street in the Primero de Julio neighborhood of the municipality of Fonseca.

“Apparently he was driving under the influence of alcohol, colliding with a motorcycle, likewise, he lost control, running over two more motorcycles, remaining on the sidewalk and fracturing the natural gas pipeline,” the authorities said.

A 4-year-old boy died on the site and 13 citizens were injured with blows and lacerations in different parts of the body. These were transferred to the San Agustín Hospital to be evaluated.

Thus, Javier José Fuentes will remain deprived of his liberty until the courts decide whether to impose a restraining order against him.