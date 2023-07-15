Drivers report poor organization at the San Vicente gas station

at the station Gasoline Guarapiche II, located in the population of San Vicente, in the municipality maturindrivers report poor organization to fill fuel, because from time to time they change the way of doing things without warning and many of those who are standing in line cannot fill their tanks.

Zuair Ruiz asserted that there is a queue on Saturday, Sunday, “they say they are going to score on Friday, at noon they take us out because they no longer decide to score that day, we leave and when we return we have to queue again,” he asserted.

huge mess

He also added that they supply 40 liters in a subsidized manner, however, the disorder is enormous, for which reason they request that supervision and greater organization be carried out, “that the population be told what day they are going to mark and what day they are going to supply , to avoid other cars getting into the queues, I was in the middle of the Pueblo Libre lift and I was left without a ticket and I came at four in the morning, I was only two cars ahead of me ».

Called

In the same way, they made a call for attention because for two weeks they have been without a ticket, when in other gas stations a census is being carried out to improve the fluidity of the queues. “In all the other stations they are taking a census, people are migrating here because they are being left out, many people from these bachaqueros get upset when they are questioned,” said Guillermo Álvarez.

Bachaqueo

They also denounced the bachaqueo and the fact that the community itself is complaining about the situation, for which they ask the police officers to get involved and “they do nothing.”

Drivers showed their annoyance at the disorder at the Guarapiche Dos service station

