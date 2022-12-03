Home News Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers in Udine
Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers in Udine

Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers in Udine

As announced, the Arriva Udine drivers belonging to the Ugl-Fna today crossed their arms by organizing a garrison in front of the company headquarters in via del Partidoor. Fifty people present, ?armed? of flags and whistles, tired from the working conditions to which they have been subjected for a few months. A strike, that of the Ugl-Fna, which will last 24 hours, and which is involving both urban and suburban buses. Only connections between 6 and 9, and between 12 and 15 are guaranteed. The other trade unions, Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Faisa-Cisal and Uil Trasporti, have not joined the shutdown, although being in a state of agitation. They have yet to decide on a day to fold their arms. “Why aren’t we united? Ask the other acronyms – concludes Grosso -. In two months they broke the unity table twice. We need more consistency.”

