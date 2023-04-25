Home » Drivers who had an accident argued that the blame was not on them – Current News
News

Drivers who had an accident argued that the blame was not on them – Current News

by admin
Drivers who had an accident argued that the blame was not on them – Current News

02:28

RELATED VIDEO

Drivers who crashed claimed it wasn’t their fault

Chickenon the Kırıkkale-Çorum D200 Highway at night. village of lights occurred at the junction. According to the information obtained, Murat K. with the Opel brand car with license plate 06 YVK 43 Mahmut KA Fiat brand car with 66 ACH 514 plates, used by ., collided. One of the cars is medium median crashed, and the other was thrown into the banquet 20 meters away. While the drivers escaped the accident unharmed, the passengers DSK (7) to SK (65) He was transferred to the Faculty of Medicine Hospital and Yüksek İhtisas Hospital by ambulances. It was learned that the two injured people were treated in good health.

Police and gendarmerie teams who came to the scene, the drivers alcohol After doing the test, he kept a report about the accident. The drivers, who told the traffic teams about the accident, argued that it was not their fault. After the work, the two cars, which became unusable, were removed to the parking lot with the help of a tow truck.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Eitan, paternal uncles: 'We trust the judges, he was kidnapped'

You may also like

The specialists of Mein schoener garten talk about...

New kidnapping in Cesar, a rancher was kidnapped...

An extraordinary aurora borealis is illuminating Europe and...

Organizations come together to provide free health services...

Totti, with Mourinho at the helm, Roma will...

It was also decided to evacuate Turkish citizens...

Casanare Governor’s Office approved resources to guarantee continuity...

Atalanta: Gasperini, physicality and quality against Roma –...

Weekend of our internationals: Togolese champions in the...

Aida Merlano would be transferred from the Buen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy