Drivers who had an accident argued that the blame was not on them – Current News

Chickenon the Kırıkkale-Çorum D200 Highway at night. village of lights occurred at the junction. According to the information obtained, Murat K. with the Opel brand car with license plate 06 YVK 43 Mahmut KA Fiat brand car with 66 ACH 514 plates, used by ., collided. One of the cars is medium median crashed, and the other was thrown into the banquet 20 meters away. While the drivers escaped the accident unharmed, the passengers DSK (7) to SK (65) He was transferred to the Faculty of Medicine Hospital and Yüksek İhtisas Hospital by ambulances. It was learned that the two injured people were treated in good health.

Police and gendarmerie teams who came to the scene, the drivers alcohol After doing the test, he kept a report about the accident. The drivers, who told the traffic teams about the accident, argued that it was not their fault. After the work, the two cars, which became unusable, were removed to the parking lot with the help of a tow truck.

